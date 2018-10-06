Watch: Steelers Defense Lucky They Didn’t Give Up More Points Vs Ravens

While the Pittsburgh Steelers defense may have slightly “settled down” last week against the Baltimore Ravens, it could’ve been a whole lot worse. Dave Bryan has said Baltimore could’ve put up 40 on the Steelers. And the three plays we’re checking out today seem to indicate that.

The Ravens beat themselves a lot in this one, even in a quiet second half. Drives that ended in field goals or punts instead of touchdowns. It was the same story early last year and by season’s end, teams finally took advantage.

So plug your nose and check out another of this week’s talk to the tape. It isn’t pretty, unfortunately.