The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Game Recap, Upcoming Schedule & More

Season 9, Episode 29 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers pitiful home loss Sunday night to the Baltimore Ravens.

We go over a lot of what went wrong Sunday night for the Steelers and have a few discussions surrounding the start of the season quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown have had and which one of the two are currently better at playing their respective position.

We save some time to rip the defense in this show and look ahead to the Steelers next four games of which three are against teams in their own AFC North division. We discuss changes that might need to be made and that’s about it.

This is a very depressing show so be warned.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

