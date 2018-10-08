The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Falcons Game Recap, Bell Usage Upon Return, Penalties & More

Season 9, Episode 32 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon home win over the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field.

We tackle what the current narrative is about the Steelers coming out of their impressive Sunday home win and quickly go over the positive things we learned from that contest.

We move on to talk in-depth about the play of the Steelers offense on Sunday and especially in the first half. We discuss how quarterback Ben Roethlisberger needed to play better in the first half and how the offense was able to ride on the shoulders of running back James Conner for most of the game. We go over a few of Conner’s stats and talk some about what may or may not happen when and if fellow running back Le’Veon Bell returns to the team a few weeks from now.

We go over a few other players on offense before focusing some on what we saw defensively from the Steelers on Sunday. We discuss cornerback Joe Haden shadowing Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones for most of Sunday’s game and ponder if we’ll see him follow around Cincinatti Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green in Week 6.

We talk about how the defense did somewhat start slow on Sunday and how they got better as the game wore on. The Sunday play of cornerback Mike Hilton and inside linebacker L.J. Fort is discussed quite a bit during this show and we make sure to praise the play of the special teams against the Falcons as well.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t happy about a few of the penalties called during Sunday’s game so that topic gets discussed a little bit.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

