The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Falcons Game Preview, Le’Veon Bell Update, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 9, Episode 30 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the latest news concerning Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell reportedly will report for duty during the Steelers bye week so we go over that news in addition to talking about the possibility of him being traded or receiving the transition tag next season from Pittsburgh.

After going over several scenarios with Bell, David and I move on to talk about a few things that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger both had to say on Tuesday after first going over the team’s recent roster moves and early Week 5 injury report.

During the second half of this podcast David and I are pleased to be joined once again by D.Orlando Ledbetter, who covers the Atlanta Falcons for The Atlanta Journal Constitution. We get his insights on the Falcons on both sides of the football ahead of the Sunday game in Pittsburgh in addition to getting his early final score prediction. If not already doing so, please follow Ledbetter on Twitter at @DOrlandoAJC and read his work online here: https://www.myajc.com/sports/atlanta-falcons-blog/

David and I move on to close out this show by talking some about the pedigree of the Steelers defense and if we think that unit might be able to turn things around over the course of the next four games.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

