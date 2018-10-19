Season 9, Episode 37 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I start things out by talking about the presumed health of the Pittsburgh Steelers following their bye week. Will safety Morgan Burnett be anything more than a sub package player whenever he returns to the field from his injury? What kind of role will inside linebacker L.J. Fort have after the bye? We discuss those questions to start the show.

The Steelers pass defense certainly hasn’t been great through six games and we have a look at their ANY/A stats entering their bye week. We discuss if the Steelers defensive ANY/A stats is a good reflection of the unit right now being as it is heavily influenced by their Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

We discuss the Steelers Super Bowl chances this season based on the ANY/A stats from the first six weeks and talk about the other six teams who are looking great in the ANY/A differential department entering Week 7 of the 2018 regular season.

David and I move on to grade all the Steelers offensive players through six weeks and we discuss the future of a few of them past the 2018 season. What will be a good stat total for Steelers rookie wide receiver James Washington in the team’s next 5 games? We throw out some guesses.

We will do the same with the defensive players during Monday’s show.

As usual, we close out this Friday show by giving you our picks against the spread for every game in the NFL this weekend.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bye Week Offensive Player Grades, ANY/A Stats, Injuries, Weekly Picks & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-oct-19-episode-1076

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 37 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n