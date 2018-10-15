The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Game Recap, Final TD Breakdown, Tomlin Challenging Process & More

Season 9, Episode 35 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday road win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

We start things off by spending a lot of time going over and breaking down the game-winning touchdown pass from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to wide receiver Antonio Brown. We discuss the legality of the pick that Steelers wide receiver Justin Hunter had on that play as well.

We then move on to talk about several other aspects of the Steelers offense on Sunday and that includes us touching on the performances of running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. We also touch a little more on the possible return this week of fellow running back Le’Veon Bell.

We discuss play challenging process used by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and how it relates to Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

We move to talk some about the play of the Steelers defense on Sunday against the Bengals and make sure to throw a few darts in the direction of cornerback Artie Burns for his play on Sunday. We discuss a few plays that Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams was involved in on Sunday before giving a few kudos to a few other defensive players.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

