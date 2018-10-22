The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Atop AFC North, Post Bye Outlook, Week 7 Recap, Defensive Player Grades & More

Season 9, Episode 38 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I start things out by talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers exiting their bye week as the AFC North leaders thanks to losses on Sunday by the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

We discuss the state of the AFC North entering Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season as the Steelers now prepare to play the Cleveland Browns at home this coming Sunday.

Week 7 in the NFL featured a lot of crazy endings to games, so David and I recap a few of those and look at the top teams entering Week 8 of the season.

Will the Steelers get running back Le’Veon Bell back this week? Will they start the 21-day clocks on wide receiver Eli Rogers and outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi? We discuss those topics on this Monday.

We end this show by taking a player-by-player look at the Steelers defense and essentially giving grades for each.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

