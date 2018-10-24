Steelers Week 9 Sunday Afternoon Game Against Ravens Won’t Be Flexed To Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 and while there were some concerns that Sunday afternoon game would be flexed to Sunday night, the league announced on Wednesday it won’t be. According to the Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten on Wednesday, the Steelers Week 9 road game against the Ravens on Nov. 4 will remain scheduled for 1 p.m. on CBS Sports per the NFL. The Ravens beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 26-14 at Heinz Field in a Sunday night Week 4 game that was broadcast on NBC.

​The NFL also announced in Wednesday a scheduling change for Week 10, as well as the teams and times for the Saturday games in Weeks 15 and 16 in an official press release. In Week 10 (November 11), the Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers game will move from 1 PM ET on CBS to 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Additionally, the Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs game originally scheduled at 1 PM ET on FOX will be cross-flexed to CBS. In Week 15, the two games played on Saturday, December 15, both televised by NFL Network, will feature the Houston Texans at the New York Jets at 4:30 PM ET followed by the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos at 8:20 PM ET. In Week 16, the two of four possible matchups on Saturday, December 22 on NFL Network have been determined with the Washington Redskins visiting the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 PM ET followed by the Ravens at the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 PM ET. The Jacksonville Jaguars at Dolphins and the New York Giants at the Indianapolis Colts games will both be played at 1 PM ET on Sunday, December 23.

In case you’re curious, Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 were subject to being changed this season per the leagues flex rules that you can read below:

Begins Sunday of Week 5

In effect during Weeks 5-17

Up to 2 games may be flexed into Sunday Night between Weeks 5-10

Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window.

The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The majority of games on Sundays will be listed at 1:00 p.m. ET during flex weeks except for games played in Pacific or Mountain Time zones which will be listed at 4:05 or 4:15 p.m. ET.

No impact on Thursday, Saturday or Monday night games.

The NFL will decide (after consultation with CBS, FOX, NBC) and announce as early as possible the game being played at 8:15 p.m. ET. The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game. The NFL may also announce games moving to 4:05 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET.

Week 17 start time changes could be decided on 6 days notice to ensure a game with playoff implications.

The NBC Sunday night time slot in “flex” weeks will list the game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night.

Fans and ticket holders must be aware that NFL games in flex weeks are subject to change 12 days in advance (6 days in Week 17) and should plan accordingly.

NFL schedules all games.

Teams will be informed as soon as they are no longer under consideration or eligible for a move to Sunday night.