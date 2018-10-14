Steelers Vs. Bengals 2018 Week 6: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 6

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals(4-1)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Paul Brown Stadium (65,535) • Cincinnati, Ohio

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bengals -1

Coverage Map:

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games

Pittsburgh is 12-4-1 SU in its last 17 games

Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

Pittsburgh is 7-0-1 SU in its last 8 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Pittsburgh’s last 24 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 17-6-1 ATS in its last 24 games when playing Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 11-3-1 ATS in its last 15 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

Cincinnati is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games

Cincinnati is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games

Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Cincinnati is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games at home

Cincinnati is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 3-13-2 ATS in its last 18 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries

S Morgan Burnett (groin) – Out

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) – Out

LB L.J. Fort (ankle) – Doubtful

Bengals Injuries:

RB Giovani Bernard (knee) – Out

TE Tyler Kroft (foot) – Out

C Billy Price (foot) – Out

CB William Jackson (knee) – Questionable

T Cedric Ogbuehi (wrist) – Questionable

WR John Ross (groin) – Questionable

