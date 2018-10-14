Steelers Vs. Bengals 2018 Week 6: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 6
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals(4-1)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: Paul Brown Stadium (65,535) • Cincinnati, Ohio
Playing Surface: FieldTurf
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bengals -1
Coverage Map:
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games
Pittsburgh is 12-4-1 SU in its last 17 games
Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 SU in its last 6 games
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games
Pittsburgh is 7-0-1 SU in its last 8 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Pittsburgh’s last 24 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 17-6-1 ATS in its last 24 games when playing Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 11-3-1 ATS in its last 15 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati
Cincinnati is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games
Cincinnati is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games
Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home
Cincinnati is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games at home
Cincinnati is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 3-13-2 ATS in its last 18 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries
S Morgan Burnett (groin) – Out
WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) – Out
LB L.J. Fort (ankle) – Doubtful
Bengals Injuries:
RB Giovani Bernard (knee) – Out
TE Tyler Kroft (foot) – Out
C Billy Price (foot) – Out
CB William Jackson (knee) – Questionable
T Cedric Ogbuehi (wrist) – Questionable
WR John Ross (groin) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 14) Game Release
Game Capsule:Capsules - Week 6-pages-3