Steelers Open Monday As 3-Point Consensus Road Underdogs To Ravens In Week 9

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and now they’ll get ready to play their third divisional game in a row as the Baltimore Ravens will host them in Week 9. The Ravens, who beat the Steelers 26-14 in Pittsburgh back in Week 4, opened Monday as 3-point home favorites in that Sunday contest, according to vegasinsider.com, and that remains the consensus line at the time of this post.

The Ravens enter their Week 9 game against the Steelers having lost three of their last four games. Their most recent loss took place on Sunday on the road as the Carolina Panthers beat them 36-21. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed 22 of his 39 total pass attempts for 192 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to the Panthers and running back Alex Collins rushed for just 49 yards and a touchdown on his 11 total carries while also fumbling once.

All three of the Ravens Sunday turnovers against the Panthers were converted into points by the Carolina offense. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton completed 21 of his 29 total pass attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 52 yards and another touchdown on 10 total runs. The Ravens defense also failed to sack Newton on Sunday while the Panthers defense sacked Flacco twice.

In the Ravens Week 4 win over the Steelers, Flacco completed 28 of his 42 total pass attempts for 363 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his scoring tosses came in the first quarter of that game and went to wide receiver John Brown and Collins, who finished with 42 yards rushing on 11 carries. Brown finished the game with three receptions that totaled 116 yards. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker scored all 12 of Baltimore’s second half points in that Week 4 win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh with his longest make being from 49-yards out.

While the Ravens defense only managed to sack Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger once during the Week 4 meeting between the two teams, they did intercept him once and forced and recovered a fumble following a short completion to tight end Vance McDonald. 10 of the Ravens points scored in that game came off the two Steelers turnovers.

Roethlisberger completed 27 of his 47 total pass attempts for 274 yards in that first meeting against the Ravens and his lone touchdown pass went to wide receiver Antonio Brown from 26-yards out. Brown finished that game with five receptions for 62 yards. Running back James Conner managed just 19 yards rushing against the Ravens defense on his 9 total carries and his longest run in that contest was 4 yards.

Defensively for the Steelers in that Week 4 loss to the Ravens, inside linebackers Vince Williams and Jon Bostic led the way with 9 total tackles each. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and outside linebacker Bud Dupree each registered sacks of Flacco in that game.

The Steelers are 1-4 in their last five games against the Ravens in Baltimore with their only win coming last season in Week 4. The two teams have met each other 49 times (including 4 postseason games), with the Steelers winning 27 games and the Ravens winning the other 22. 2015 was the last time the Ravens swept the Steelers.

