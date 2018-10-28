Steelers Injury Report: Roethlisberger Injured Left Index Finger In Win Over Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers easily beat the Cleveland Browns 33-18 Sunday at Heinz Field and afterwards head coach Mike Tomlin revealed during his post-game press conference that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh both suffered injuries during the contest.

“Ben has an index finger injury on his left hand and Coty Sensabaugh has a left foot injury,” Tomlin said. “Those guys are being evaluated.”

Outside of a few off-target throws on Sunday, Roethlisberger looked fine throwing the football and he ended the game 24 of 36 passing for 257 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. Tomlin said after the game that the Steelers quarterback injured his finger during the second quarter.

“It was something that he was dealing with there I think in the second quarter,” Tomlin said. “He was able to play on the rest of the quarter and into the second half. But it was things that we had to deal with and he had to deal with.”

As for Sensabaugh, who started ahead of former first-round draft pick Artie Burns on Sunday, he seemingly played every snap before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with his injury. He was replaced by cornerback Cameron Sutton and not Burns. Sensabaugh registered two defensive tackles and special teams tackle on Sunday.