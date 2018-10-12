Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 6: Burnett, Heyward-Bey Out For Bengals Game, Fort Doubtful

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 6 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and as expected, two players are listed as out for that contest after failing to practice all week and another is listed doubtful.

After not practicing again on Friday, wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin) both enter the weekend listed as out for the Steelers Sunday road game against the Bengals. Inside linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle) also failed to practice again on Friday and he’s officially listed as doubtful for Sunday.

This will result in Heyward-Bey missing his second consecutive game and Burnett missing a fourth in a row. As for Fort, Sunday would be the first game of the season he’s missed if ultimately unable to suit up.

Practicing fully again on Friday for the Steelers were inside linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) and safety Terrell Edmunds (calf). Both are expected to play Sunday against the Bengals. Williams missed the team’s Week 5 game with his hamstring injury.

Also practicing fully on Friday and ending the week without a game status designation were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), guard Ramon Foster (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) and cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related). All four were given veteran days off this past week.