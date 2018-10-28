Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Browns

A very weird game, unfortunately, some of the “bad weird” was directed in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ direction. Let’s talk about it.

– First, as we try to do, the score, 33-18.

Surprisingly, not the first 33-18 score in NFL history. It’s not even the first 33-18 finish this year. The Saints beat the Giants by the same score September 30th.

Since 1920, there have been six such games. But three of them, the two this year and another in 2016, have come over the last three seasons. That’s very weird. To me, anyway.

– James Conner has had at least 19 carries, run for over 100 yards, and averaged better than five yards per carry his last three games.

The last – and only – other Steelers’ RB to do that in franchise history? The vastly underrated John Henry Johnson, who did it from September 30th to October 14th in 1962.

Let’s expand this to the whole NFL. Conner has 100+ yards and 2 TDs in three straight games. Last player in the NFL to do that? Chris Johnson in 2009. Since 2000, here are all the other backs to do it.

Chris Johnson

LaDainian Tomlinson

Larry Johnson

Shaun Alexander

Clinton Portis

Priest Holmes

Ricky Williams

Mike Anderson

Other backs to that in league history? Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, and Jim Brown.

Each week, Conner seems to make or tie some history.

– T.J. Watt has 14 career sacks. Seven of them, that’s half for you math-wizards out there, have come against the Cleveland Browns.

– For the first time of his career, Antonio Brown has caught a touchdown in five straight games. He’s the first Steeler to do that since Ron Shanklin in 1973. I’m just surprised as you are.

Brown’s eight touchdowns in the Steelers’ first seven games makes him the second receiver in franchise history to accomplish that. The other – and again, I’m surprised – is Jim Smith in 1980.

He’s the first WR to do so, league-wide, since Randall Cobb in 2014.

– All four of Jordan Berry’s punts that landed inside the five have resulted in defensive points for Pittsburgh.

Safety vs Kansas City

Pick six vs Tampa Bay

Force fumble/sack vs Atlanta

Safety vs Cleveland today

– One last slightly “negative” stat if only for how unsustainable it was. The Steelers only sacked Cleveland twice today. Last time they had two or fewer against the Browns? October of 2014. That’s a long time for a team you face twice a year. To put it in perspective, the starting QB that day was Brian Hoyer and the Browns were coached by Mike Pettine.