Falcons Thursday Injury Report Week 5: Julio Jones, Vic Beasley Limited

The Atlanta Falcons Thursday injury report was released earlier this afternoon and includes a few players moving in the right direction ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon game at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sitting out again on Thursday for the Falcons were cornerback Justin Bethel (knee) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle, knee) and both players aren’t expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.

After sitting out on Wednesday, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hand, ankle) was limited during the team’s Thursday practice. Even so, Jones is expected to be fine and ready to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Also limited on Thursday for the Falcons were linebacker Vic Beasley (ankle), linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (ankle), and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin). This makes two days in a row these three players were limited in practice.

After being limited on Wednesday, Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (shin), running back Devonta Freeman (knee), and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip) are all listed as being full participants during the team’s Thursday practice. As was reported earlier on Thursday, Freeman, who has missed the Falcons last three games with a knee injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.