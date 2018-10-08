AFC North Week 5 Recap: Bengals, Browns, Steelers All Winners

Week 5 of the 2018 regular season will come to an end Monday night but it officially ended for the four teams in the AFC North on Sunday. Entering Week 6, the Cincinnati Bengals remain the AFC North leaders with a 4-1 record following their 27-17 come-from-behind win at home over the Miami Dolphins.

In the win, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed 20 of his 30 total pass attempts for 248 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His lone touchdown pass went to running back Joe Mixon from 18 yards out and in the fourth quarter. Mixon also led the Bengals in rushing Sunday with 93 yards on 22 total carries. He also chipped in 22 total yards of receiving.

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green led his team in receiving against the Dolphins as he caught 6 passes for 112 yards and fellow wide receiver Tyler Boyd chipped in another 4 receptions for 44 yards.

Down 17-0 at halftime, the Bengals slowly started their comeback against the Dolphins and it began with a 51-yard field goal by kicker Randy Bullock with 5:07 left in the third quarter. The Bengals scored their lone offensive touchdown on their next possession, an 8-play drive that covered 61 yards and culminated with Dalton connecting on a touchdown pass with Mixon with 14:54 left in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 17-10, the Bengals then got their first of two defensive touchdowns of the game when defensive end Michael Johnson intercepted a pass from Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter and he returned it 22 yards for a score. The Bengals second defensive touchdown of the game, a 19-yard fumble recovery and return by defensive end Sam Hubbard, happened with 2:37 remaining in the fourth quarter with Cincinnati leading 20-17 at the time.

The Bengals will now get ready to host the 2-2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 and the two teams will square off at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In other Week 5 AFC North action, the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens 12-9 in overtime Sunday afternoon. Browns kicker Greg Joseph connected from 37 yards out with two seconds remaining in overtime to give Cleveland their second win of the season.

Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 25 of his 43 total pass attempts against the Ravens defense with one touchdown and one interception. His touchdown pass went to wide receiver Rashard Higgins from 19 yards out and with 40 seconds left in the first half. Higgins ended the game with 3 receptions for 66 yards while Browns tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Jarvis Landry both had 69 yards receiving against the Ravens. The Cleveland running game was led on Sunday by running back Carlos Hyde, who had 63 yards on 17 total carries.

Browns linebacker Jamie Collins led his team defensively on Sunday with 12 total tackles and he had one of the two sacks on the day for Cleveland. Defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Trevon Coley split the other sack of Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward recorded the lone interception for Cleveland on Sunday.

As for Flacco, the Ravens quarterback completed 29 of his 56 total passes on Sunday for 298 yards. Wide receiver Michael Crabtree led all Baltimore pass catchers with 6 receptions for 66 yards. Running back Alex Collins led the Ravens in rushing against the Browns with 59 yards on 12 carries. The Ravens offense, however, only managed to convert 4 of their 16 total third down opportunities against the Browns defense and managed just three Justin Tucker field goals despite registering 410 total yards of offense.

The Ravens defense managed to register 5 sacks on Sunday against the Browns and cornerback Tavon Young recorded an interception. Safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker C.J. Mosley both registered 9 total tackles each on Sunday in a losing effort.

Next up for the 3-2 Ravens is a Week 6 Sunday afternoon road game against the 3-2 Tennessee Titans. The 2-2-1 Browns, on the other hand, will host the 3-2 Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday afternoon.