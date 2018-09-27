Vikings Vs. Rams Week 4 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 4 of the 2018 NFL regular season will get underway shortly with a game between the Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1) and the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) and I look forward to sitting back and watching it.

The Vikings are coming off a surprising Week 3 27-6 home loos to the Buffalo Bills while the Rams beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home last Sunday 35-23.

Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Vikings and Rams in addition to the official league game capsule preview.

As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.

Goff to Kupp pic.twitter.com/2LFLTynXvx — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 28, 2018

Vikings Inactives:

QB Kyle Sloter

CB Marcus Sherels

S Anthony Harris

G Bryan Witzmann

DT Jayln Holmes

DT Tom Johnson

DE Everson Griffen

Rams Inactives:

K Greg Zuerlein

LB Mark Barron

RB John Kelly

WR JoJo Natson,

OLB Dominique Easley

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

DT Tanzel Smart