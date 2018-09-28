The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, State Of Offensive NFL, Weekly Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 28 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the current state of the NFL and that includes us talking about how offensive the game of football has been to start the season.

Is there any one dominant team in the NFL entering Week 4? Where do the Pittsburgh Steelers rank in all of this and especially on the AFC side of things?

David and I move on to talk about the Steelers injury report entering Friday’s practice and we try to predict the seven inactive players for the team’s Sunday night home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

We give you our final thoughts on the Steelers-Ravens Week 4 matchup and talk some more about how well the Pittsburgh offense played Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and especially during the final drive of the first half.

As usual, David and I close out this Friday show with our weekly picks against the spread using the lines provided to us by our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

