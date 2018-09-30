Steelers WR Darrius Heyward-Bey Exits Sunday Night Game With Ankle Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently tied 14-14 with the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter of the Sunday night matchup between the two teams and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey has left the contest with an injury.
During a Ravens second quarter punt, Heyward-Bey sustained an ankle injury when he was puled to the ground via a hold. His return to tonight’s game is deemed as questionable. Heyward-Bey had to be helped off the field by a few teammates
Heyward-Bey is one of the Steelers core special teams players.
