Steelers Vs. Chiefs: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers second regular season game of 2018 against the Kansas City Chiefs once again ended in disappointment as they lost at home 42-37 to move to 0-1-1. The initial snap counts from the Week 2 game in Pittsburgh against the Chiefs have now been released and below is a quick recap of the notable numbers.

Offensive linemen – Nothing really sticks out about this position group other than noting that reserve offensive lineman B.J. Finney started and played the whole game at right guard in place of an injured David DeCastro. Additionally, after playing 17 total snaps as an extra lineman/tight end in Week 1, rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor only played 3 offensive snaps Sunday against the Chiefs. That was mainly due to the Steelers being way behind on the scoreboard a good portion of the game/

Wide receivers – Rookie James Washington played 66 offensive snaps against the Chiefs after playing just 11 in Week 1. Justin Hunter was inactive on Sunday while veteran Darrius Heyward-Bey logged all of 6 offensive snaps. Ryan Switzer played 13 offensive snaps after playing 7 in Week 1.

Running backs – James Conner played a little less in Week 2 as he logged 72 offensive snaps in total against the Chiefs, 88% of the possible 82. Backup running back Stevan Ridley spelled Conner some to the tune of 3 snaps, one series’ worth.

Tight ends – Vance McDonald made his 2018 debut on Sunday against the Chiefs and played 37 offensive snaps. Backup Xavier Grimble played just 8 offensive snaps on Sunday with McDonald back.

Defensive linemen – With backups Tyson Alualu inactive on Sunday, L.T. Walton made his 2018 debut and played 13 total defensive snaps. Daniel McCullers dressed again and played just 5 defensive snaps against the Chiefs. Starter Javon Hargrave logged 17 total snaps on Sunday.

Linebackers – Jon Bostic was once again taken off the field quite a bit in sub-packages in Week 2 and it resulted in him playing 31 defensive snaps in total. Vince Williams played every defensive snap against the Chiefs. At outside linebacker, backup Anthony Chickillo logged 10 defensive snaps, five on each side.

Cornerbacks – Cameron Sutton started in place of the injured Joe Haden but only played 29 defensive snaps in total as he was seemingly benched in favor of Coty Sensabaugh, who made his 2018 debut against the Chiefs. Sensabaugh went on to play 29 defensive snaps as well. Slot corner Mike Hilton played 42 total defensive snaps.

Safeties – Veteran safety Morgan Burnett started and played 52 of a possible 58 defensive snaps against the Chiefs. Rookie Terrell Edmunds, on the other hand, played 32 in total, mostly as a dime package player. Sean Davis, Like Williams and cornerback Artie Burns, played every defensive snap against the Chiefs on Sunday.