Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 4: Smith-Schuster, Hilton, Burnett All Limited In Practiced

The Pittsburgh Steelers second injury report of Week 4 that was released on Thursday certainly looks a lot different than the one the team released on Wednesday.

Not practicing on Thursday was center Maurkice Pouncey (coaches decision) as he was effectively given the day off after working fully on Wednesday. Expect Pouncey to practice fully on Friday to close out the week.

Limited on Thursday after sitting out the team’s Wednesday practice were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (abdomen) and cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow). Hilton’s status for the Steelers Sunday night home game against the Baltimore Ravens is still up the air right now. If unable to play Sunday against the Ravens then second year cornerback Cameron Sutton would more than likely replace him as the starting nickel defender on defense just as he did when Hilton suffered his elbow injury early in the fourth quarter of the Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also limited on Thursday was safety Morgan Burnett (groin). Burnett practiced fully on Wednesday so he’s now moving in the wrong direction. Burnett missed the Steelers Monday night game against the Buccaneers with his groin injury and we’ll now wait and see what Friday has in store for the veteran safety when it comes to his level of practice participation and game status listing.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (coaches decision), guard Ramon Foster (coaches decision), guard David DeCastro (hand) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) all practiced fully on Thursday. Roethlisberger and Foster were returning from having Wednesday off while DeCastro and Gilbert, both of whom missed the game Monday night with their respective injuries, practiced fully a second consecutive day. On the surface, it appears as though both offensive linemen will play Sunday night against the Ravens barring any kind of setbacks.