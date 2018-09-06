Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 1: Vance McDonald Fails To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report. And it doesn’t include good news for TE Vance McDonald, who failed to practice, still fighting the foot injury he suffered on the third day of training camp. He was a partial participant yesterday so the fact he’s moving backwards is a bad sign for his odds of playing against the Cleveland Browns.

TE Vance McDonald (foot) said he didn’t practice Thursday. He was a partial participant Wednesday, so he will need a productive Friday in order to play vs Browns — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 6, 2018

Jesse James will start in his place if McDonald is unable to go. Xavier Grimble, who suffered a finger/hand injury during camp, hasn’t been listed either day and should be the #2 tight end.

According to the official injury report, he was the only Steeler to not practice in full. Him aside, the team is in good health for Week One against Cleveland. That’s good news for the likes of Mike Hilton, James Washington, and T.J. Watt, all who have recently missed time.