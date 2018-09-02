Several Ex-Steelers Miss The Cut Around The League With Current Teams

While the Pittsburgh Steelers just terminated the contracts of dozens of players, I thought it might be fun to keep up with how other former Steelers, from years past, are doing in their post-Pittsburgh careers. Unfortunately, many of them found themselves receiving a visit from the Turk yesterday.

No team was harder on former Steelers than the Chicago Bears, who released two former draft picks. 2015 fourth-round cornerback Doran Grant and 2016 seventh-round wide receiver Demarcus Ayers were both informed of their releases yesterday. They even spelled Ayers’ name wrong.

Other former Steelers wide receivers being released today were Markus Wheaton and Cobi Hamilton. Wheaton, a 2013 third-round draft pick, was already cut by the Bears earlier this year. He ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles (where fellow former Steelers receiver Mike Wallace is), but did not make the team.

As for Hamilton, he spent time with the Houston Texans before they replaced him with Sammie Coates, yet another former Steelers receiver, who did make Houston’s roster. Hamilton later signed with the Colts, but failed to make the team yesterday.

The Colts also briefly signed former safety Shamarko Thomas, but released him after he became the first player in NFL history to be ejected under the new helmet rule. Thomas later caught on with the Denver Broncos, but once again, was released.

Wesley Johnson, a veteran offensive lineman who was originally a fifth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2014 but was released in the middle of the season when a roster spot was needed (and was claimed off waivers), was released by the Detroit Lions today. He has spent the majority of his career with the New York Jets.

Finally, there is Terence Garvin, one of the great stories who made the Steelers’ roster as a rookie minicamp tryout invitee. He spent three seasons with the team before they declined to give hi ma restricted free agent tender in 2016. He played for Washington and Seattle in 2016 and 2017, respectively, signing with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but did not make the team.

These are the most notable players I could find. If you are alerted to something that I missed, let me know. I’m aware of released such as Kyle Friend and Scott Orndoff, but would rather stick with more substantial players. The Cincinnati Bengals did release C.J. Goodwin. The Steelers had him on the practice squad as a wide receiver, but he was converted to cornerback by the Atlanta Falcons and ended up playing in the Super Bowl in 2016.

Oh, and some guy named Martavis Bryant was also released by the Oakland Raiders. I’m guessing some of you might think that was worth a mention. Don’t really remember him.