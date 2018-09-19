Report: Steelers Will Not Punish Steelers WR Antonio Brown With Loss Of Playing Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not punish wide receiver Antonio Brown by reducing his playtime in Week 3 for him not showing up on Monday, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Source: Steelers will not punish Antonio Brown with anything more than a potential fine and intend to play him Monday night in Tampa. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 19, 2018

Dulac reports that Brown might still face a potential fine, however.

Brown, who reportedly showed up at the team’s facility on Wednesday, did not make himself available to the media for questions, however, just as he failed to do after the Steelers Sunday loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, Brown will likely next talk to the media Friday afternoon when he usually holds court.

On Wednesday Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said during his weekly media session in the team’s locker room that he had talked to Brown “a little bit” earlier in the day. He was then asked if he knows what the source of the perceived frustration that Brown currently has is.

“I think that it’s he is the best in the world and when you’re the best in the world, you want to help participate, you want to win football games and we’re all a little frustrated because we’re not winning right now,” Roethlisberger said.

On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed an earlier afternoon report that stated that Brown had not show up for work on Monday. Tomlin wouldn’t say, however, if Brown’s Monday absence was excused or not and only that he planned on meeting with the wide receiver later in the day.

Early Monday, Brown responded to a tweet on Twitter from a former Steelers public relations department employee who suggested the wide receiver would not have the same success he’s had throughout his NFL career if not for him playing with Roethlisberger.

“Trade me and let’s find out,” responded Brown.

The Steelers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night on the road and Brown will likely start and play his usual compliment of offensive snaps.

“I’m not worried about A.B., he’ll be just fine,” Roethlisberger said of Brown on Wednesday.