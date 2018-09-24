Report: Sensabaugh Expected To Start Over Burns Against Buccaneers

It appears as though the Pittsburgh Steelers have indeed decided to demote cornerback Artie Burns for their Monday night road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, veteran Coty Sensabaugh is expected to start over Artie Burns, the team’s former first-round draft pick, Monday night against the Buccaneers.

This past week it was reported that Sensabaugh did receive some first-team practice reps ahead of Burns. Additionally, Burns said at the end of the week he wasn’t sure if he would start Monday night in Tampa against the Buccaneers.

Burns didn’t play well at all in the Steelers first two regular season games and last week in the home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs he gave up four receptions on four total targets with two of those being touchdowns.

If it’s any consolation, the Steelers should have veteran cornerback Joe Haden back on the field tonight starting opposite Sensabaugh. Haden missed the team’s Week 2 game with a hamstring injury. Sensabaugh started four games last season for the Steelers in place of an injured Haden. Sensabaugh has made 33 regular season starts heading into Monday night.

The 2018 season is a big one for Burns as the Steelers must decide during the offseason if they want to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.