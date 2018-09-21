C.J. Mosley Returns To Practice A Week After Suffering Bone Bruise

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley suffered a bone bruise a week from yesterday, which threatens his ability to play this week, but according to the team, the three-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity.

Mosley is the heart and soul of the Ravens’ defense in the post-Ray Lewis era. When he left last week’s game early against the Cincinnati Bengals, their division rivals promptly put up four touchdowns against them. He is, without question, their Ryan Shazier, which is fitting given that they were drafted so close together in the first round in 2014.

The coaching staff has been quite cryptic and vague when discussing the linebacker’s injury over the course of the past week, and, after all, there is no reason for them to be forthcoming. Whether he is able to play or not, there is no reason to give an opponent more information than is necessary.

According to team reporters, Mosley, who was in sweatpants, showed no noticeable limp or any obvious sign of limitation in the work that he did participate in during yesterday’s practice, but it is unclear what his status will be today, which will be a better indicator about his availability for the next game.

The Ravens will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Denver has won its first two games of the season under new quarterback Case Keenum, who helped bring the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game a year ago. He has so far completed just under 60 percent of his pass attempts for 7.4 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Baltimore has given up 18.5 points per game over the first two weeks, allowing 263 yards per game, the second-best mark in the league, and has been particularly stout in coverage, allowing just 167.5 passing yards per game. They have intercepted two passes and registered six sacks, though have not produced a fumble yet.

As for their offense, Joe Flacco is completing 64 percent of his passes and has thrown five touchdown to two interceptions, but is still averaging under seven yards per pass attempt. Alex Collins, their lead running back, is averaging just three yards per attempt, albeit on just 16 carries. The group as a whole has four rushing touchdowns.

But the defense was day and night from game one to game two. Against a hapless Buffalo Bills team, they allowed just 70 passing yards and recorded both of their interceptions, holding them to a whopping three points. Against the Bengals, they allowed 265 passing yards and gave up 34 points.

The biggest difference—other than quality of opponent, admittedly—was the loss of Mosley. Remember how the Steelers’ defense changed when they lost Shazier? Sound familiar?