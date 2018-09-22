Buccaneers Saturday Injury Report Week 3: Three Ruled Out For Monday Night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now released their Saturday injury report ahead of their Monday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it shows that three players have now been officially ruled out for that contest.

After failing to practice again on Saturday the Buccaneers officially ruled out defensive tackle Beau Allen (foot) and cornerback Marcus Williams (hamstring) for the team’s Monday night game against the Steelers. Also officially ruled out for Monday night on Saturday was defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf), who only practiced on a limited basis all week.

Ending the week listed as questionable for Monday night by the Buccaneers were safety Chris Conte (knee) and cornerback Brent Grimes (groin) even though both players practiced fully on Saturday. Monday night is expected to be the 2018 debut for Grimes as he missed the first two games of the season with his groin injury.

Buccaneers tackle Demar Dotson (knee), wide receiver Chris Godwin (toe), tackle Donovan Smith (knee), quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (knee), and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) all should be good to go for Monday night after all practiced fully again on Saturday. None of those five players received game status designations on the Buccaneers Saturday injury report.