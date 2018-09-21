Buccaneers Friday Injury Report Week 3: DT Beau Allen Remains Sidelined

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now released their Friday injury report ahead of their Monday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it includes just one adjustment from the one they released after Thursday’s practice.

Not practicing again for the Buccaneers on Friday were cornerback Marcus Williams (hamstring) and defensive tackle Beau Allen (foot) and both are now looking very questionable for Monday night against the Steelers. Allen, by the way, starred the Buccaneers first two games.

Limited a second consecutive day on Friday for the Buccaneers were wide receiver Chris Godwin (toe), safety Chris Conte (knee), defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf), tackle Demar Dotson (knee) and tackle Donovan Smith (knee). Vea, by the way, has yet to make his NFL regular season debut and might that might not happen Monday night against the Steelers with him only being limited in practice so far this week.

Practicing fully again on Friday for the Buccaneers were quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (knee) and cornerback Brent Grimes (groin). Grimes hasn’t played yet this season while Fitzpatrick, who has averaged well over 400 yards passing in the Buccaneers first two games of 2018, has reportedly been practicing this week while wearing a right knee brace.

The only change on the Buccaneers injury report on Friday is that defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) practiced fully earlier in the day after sitting out on Thursday.