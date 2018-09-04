Browns Sign Former Steelers TE Pharoah McKever To Practice Squad

Here’s an interesting little news item for you to think a little bit about on this Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns signed former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pharoah McKever to their practice squad. While that’s not really that big of a development, it’s probably worth reminding you that the Browns will play the Steelers on Sunday in Cleveland.

Obviously, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley should still know quite a bit about the Steelers offense and especially being as it probably hasn’t changed too terribly much now that Randy Fichtner, previously Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks coach, has taken over as the team’s play caller.

How much more new information will the Browns be able to get out of McKever this week? I obviously can’t answer that question but you can probably bet that the rookie undrafted free agent out of Florida International will be debriefed some by the Browns coaches. Is this a little gamesmanship on the part of the Browns? Will it forced the Steelers to change a few things up this week?

Moving on from this week it will be interesting to see how long McKever stays on the Browns practice squad. Will they part ways with him next week?