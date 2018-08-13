Tomlin Doesn’t Watch Hard Knocks, Has No Desire For Steelers To Be On It

If you’re like me, you’re now counting down the hours until the second episode of this year’s ‘Hard Knocks’ airs Tuesday night on HBO. I have always enjoyed the annual program and am especially enjoying it this year with the Cleveland Browns being the featured team. That said, HBO can probably count on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin not watching ‘Hard Knocks’ this year, or any year, for that matter.

“No,” Tomlin said Monday morning during his interview on 93.7 The Fan when asked if he’s watched this year’s first episode of ‘Hard Knocks.’

Tomlin was then asked how he would go about dealing with his team being on ‘Hard Knocks’ should such a time every come.

“I just avoid the parameters that get you into that discussion,” Tomlin said. He then asked, “What are the parameters?”

When told that he could avoid being on ‘Hard Knocks’ by just winning year in and year out, Tomlin’s response was a somewhat predictable one.

“Yeah, exactly, exactly,” he said. “The parameters that get you into that discussion are not good ones so I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about Hard Knocks. I definitely don’t set my DVR for it.”

While Tomlin certainly has no interest in having his team appear on ‘Hard Knocks’, I know several of you reading this post would probably like to see the Steelers featured on the HBO program at some point. If you are indeed one of those people, you’ll need to cheer for the Steelers to not make the playoffs two years in a row as that would then put them in contention to be chosen. If that doesn’t happen, the Steelers would need to volunteer to be on the show.

While Tomlin won’t be volunteering to have his team on Hard Knocks anytime in the near future, Steelers team president Art Rooney II did reportedly say a little more than fours years ago that an appearance on the NFL reality documentary would likely happen at some point in the future. In the meantime, however, you’ll just have to settle for watching the Browns again this year.