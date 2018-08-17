The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Packers Preseason Game Recap, Possibility Of Post Cut-Down Add & More

Season 9, Episode 10 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers.

We start with highlighting the play of running back James Conner and wide receiver James Washington Thursday night in Green Bay and from there talk a little bit more about the other running backs that played in the contest.

The Steelers young quarterbacks were the main focal point Thursday night and we tell what we thought of the play of both Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs throughout the game. We both wonder why there is still so much fuss about the possibility of not being able to retain Dobbs a few weeks from now.

David and I wrap up our thoughts on the play of the Steelers offense Thursday night and then switch over to the defense. The defense actually played the run well Thursday night and the inside linebackers certainly played much better than they did in the preseason opener. We discuss the linebacker group as a whole and if the Steelers will ultimately add to that group this year after the final roster cuts are made.

The Steelers real defensive weakness last night was their secondary and the unit’s inability to contain scrambling quarterbacks and finish sacks. We discuss that in addition to talking about how the team’s first-round select this year, safety Terrell Edmunds, played against the Packers. We also talk some about the hustle Thursday night of inside linebacker Matthew Thomas as well.

We go over the special teams play Thursday night and how head coach Mike Tomlin was disappointed with the punting of one Jordan Berry.

We close this show out with some final thoughts and also read a few emails from our female listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

