Steelers WRs Marcus Tucker, James Washington Injured Against Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently leading the Tennessee Titans 13-0 in the second half of their home preseason game but wide receivers Marcus Tucker and James Washington have both now left the contest with injuries.

Tucker, who injured an ankle, was hurt during the Steelers first offensive possession of the second half that culminated in a field goal by kicker Chris Boswell. Tucker was penalized for holding during that drive and the call negated a touchdown reception by rookie running back Jaylen Samuels.

Tucker is not guaranteed to make the 53-man roster this year after spending the last season and a half on the team’s practice squad. If this ankle injury keeps him sidelined a while, it will certainly hurt his cause.

Washington, the Steelers second round selection this year, suffered an abdominal injury and he will not return to today’s game. Washington did not register a catch before leaving the game injured. He was targeted twice.

Head coach Mike Tomlin will likely update the health of both players after the game is over.

