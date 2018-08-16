Steelers To Let Matt Wile Handle Kicking Duties Against Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is not in uniform for the team’s Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers and that means punter/kicker Matt Wile will likely handle all kicking duties in the game, according to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Chris Boswell is not in uniform for warmups. This could mean the Steelers are going to use Matt Wile as a kicker tonight. Wile was practicing field goals last week at Saint Vincent — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 16, 2018

Wile, who was signed by the Steelers to a futures contract during the offseason, made 20-of-29 career field goals with a long of 52 during his college career at Michigan. He also had 29 punts inside the 20.

Wile entered the NFL in 2015 with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. He has since been a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals before signing with the Steelers this past January. He punted 12 times during the 2016 season for the Cardinals and Falcons.