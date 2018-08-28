New Contract Details For Steelers ILB Vince Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed inside linebacker Vince Williams to a new four-year contract this past Thursday and the details associated with that deal have now been filed with the NFLPA.

Williams, who was previously scheduled to have a 2018 salary cap charge of $2.5 million, will now carry a charge of $3.2 million as the NFLPA shows a decrease Tuesday morning of $700,000 in salary cap space.

Williams will have a base salary of $800,000 in 2018 and his signing bonus was $6.4 million, according to Ian Whetstone on Twitter. He is also set to earn a $300,000 roster bonus in 2018 and another roster bonus in 2019 of $2.9 million. His base salaries in 2019-2021 will be $2.2 million, $4 million and $4 million, respectively.

Williams had $500,000 in bonus proration remaining on his old deal and that remains in the 2018 column.

The Steelers now have $3,266,053 in salary cap space for 2018 per the NFLPA pending any adjustments related to the new contact signed by kicker Chris Boswell last week.