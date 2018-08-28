Article

New Contract Details For Steelers ILB Vince Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed inside linebacker Vince Williams to a new four-year contract this past Thursday and the details associated with that deal have now been filed with the NFLPA.

Williams, who was previously scheduled to have a 2018 salary cap charge of $2.5 million, will now carry a charge of $3.2 million as the NFLPA shows a decrease Tuesday morning of $700,000 in salary cap space.

Williams will have a base salary of $800,000 in 2018 and his signing bonus was $6.4 million, according to Ian Whetstone on Twitter. He is also set to earn a $300,000 roster bonus in 2018 and another roster bonus in 2019 of $2.9 million. His base salaries in 2019-2021 will be $2.2 million, $4 million and $4 million, respectively.

Williams had $500,000 in bonus proration remaining on his old deal and that remains in the 2018 column.

The Steelers now have $3,266,053 in salary cap space for 2018 per the NFLPA pending any adjustments related to the new contact signed by kicker Chris Boswell last week.

YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE
2018 $800,000 $2,100,000 $300,000 $3,200,000
2019 $2,200,000 $1,600,000 $2,900,000 $6,700,000
2020 $4,000,000 $1,600,000 $0 $5,600,000
2021 $4,000,000 $1,600,000 $0 $5,600,000
