New Contract Details For Steelers ILB Vince Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed inside linebacker Vince Williams to a new four-year contract this past Thursday and the details associated with that deal have now been filed with the NFLPA.
Williams, who was previously scheduled to have a 2018 salary cap charge of $2.5 million, will now carry a charge of $3.2 million as the NFLPA shows a decrease Tuesday morning of $700,000 in salary cap space.
Williams will have a base salary of $800,000 in 2018 and his signing bonus was $6.4 million, according to Ian Whetstone on Twitter. He is also set to earn a $300,000 roster bonus in 2018 and another roster bonus in 2019 of $2.9 million. His base salaries in 2019-2021 will be $2.2 million, $4 million and $4 million, respectively.
Williams had $500,000 in bonus proration remaining on his old deal and that remains in the 2018 column.
The Steelers now have $3,266,053 in salary cap space for 2018 per the NFLPA pending any adjustments related to the new contact signed by kicker Chris Boswell last week.
|YEAR
|BASE SALARY
|SIGNING BONUS
|ROSTER BONUS
|CAP CHARGE
|2018
|$800,000
|$2,100,000
|$300,000
|$3,200,000
|2019
|$2,200,000
|$1,600,000
|$2,900,000
|$6,700,000
|2020
|$4,000,000
|$1,600,000
|$0
|$5,600,000
|2021
|$4,000,000
|$1,600,000
|$0
|$5,600,000