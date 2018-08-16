Former Steelers S Robert Golden Asks For, Receives Release From Chiefs

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Golden is a free agent once again following him being released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Golden took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce his departure from the Chiefs after signing with them this past April. The Arizona product reportedly didn’t feel like he was getting the opportunity to contribute the way he wanted to in Kansas City.

I am no longer a Kansas City Chief. Although I appreciate the opportunity that organization gave me, the fit was not ideal for me. Look forward to being in a better situation here in the near future! 🙏🏾 — Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) August 16, 2018

The #Chiefs have released veteran S Robert Golden at his request, his agent Jordan Woy told me, saying Golden didn’t feel like he was getting the opportunity to contribute the way he wanted to. “He’s hoping to catch on with another team soon,” Woy said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2018

Golden, who broke into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers in 2012, made the team his rookie season and was a backup safety and special teams standout during his six-year career in Pittsburgh. In total, he started 12 games on defense for the Steelers, recording a pair of interceptions. The Steelers released Golden back in March in a move that wasn’t overly surprising at the time.

The free agent safety market was very depressed this offseason even though it included a few big names such as Eric Reid and Tre Boston. In fact, former Steelers safety Mike Mitchell, who was also released by the team this past March along with Golden, is still unsigned at the time of this post as is Reid.

It will be interesting to see how quickly Golden is ultimately able to catch on with another team. To his credit, he is probably still a pretty good special teams player and thus should be able to help a team in that phase of the game.