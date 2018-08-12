Contextualization Of Mason Rudolph’s Pass Attempts In Steelers Preseason Debut

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph certainly had a more than add equate showing in his NFL debut Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles as the Oklahoma State product completed 7 of his 12 total pass attempts in the second half of the contest for 101 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception in his first outing, however.

I have contextualized the 12 pass attempts Rudolph had against the Eagles and the results are below. Included in this contextualization are Rudolph’s passing chart, a play-by-play data table and an animated gif of his ball placement for all 12 attempts.

In his NFL preseason debut, Rudolph posted an intended air yardage stat of 11.67 yards and a completed intended air yardage stat of 11.29, which is a very nice number. With that said, it’s important to remember that we’re dealing with a very small sample size in addition to below NFL par competition.

While the stats don’t reflect it, Rudolph was a victim of one drop Thursday night, his first pass attempt. Additionally, his deep pass down the right side of the field to wide receiver Damoun Patterson included him having to throw an under-inflated football.

We’ll be charting and contextualizing the rest of Rudolph’s pass attempts the remainder of the preseason and that should give us a better reflection of how he performed when we calculate and present the totals.