Zach Frazier Planning To Play Sunday Despite Calf Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers C Zach Frazier popped up on the injury report on Wednesday as limited with a calf injury, but Frazier told reporters Thursday that he expects to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

FWIW, Steelers center Zach Frazier (who is dealing with a calf injury) said he’s planning to play on Sunday. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 23, 2025

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor added that Frazier admitted he was sore and that the injury occurred on Pittsburgh’s second drive in its 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. Frazier didn’t miss any snaps in that game.

Steelers C Zach Frazier said his calf injury happened on the second drive of the Bengals game. He said it feels “sore,” but he thinks he’ll be OK. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 23, 2025

If Frazier can’t go on Sunday, it will be a big loss for Pittsburgh’s offensive line, which has started to ascend in recent weeks. That unit has a big challenge on its hands against a talented Packers front on Sunday. While EDGE Micah Parsons has rightfully gotten most of the attention, Green Bay also has former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks, who has 7.5 career sacks, in the interior of their defense.

Ryan McCollum would start at center if Frazier isn’t able to play. McCollum filled in well for Frazier last season when he missed two games with an ankle injury, but Frazier is one of Pittsburgh’s most reliable players on the offensive line. Losing him would negatively impact the unit. He had a fantastic rookie season, and he’s been good this year outside of some snapping issues. But as a blocker, Frazier is a player that the Steelers would really like to have in the lineup against the Packers.

The Steelers haven’t released their Thursday injury report yet, but in media clips from 93.7 The Fan during practice, Frazier wasn’t wearing a helmet or taking reps. He also had a sleeve over his calf.

Ryan McCollum at center, Calvin Austin & some DB work at #Steelers practice pic.twitter.com/xVwEDwzIUG — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 23, 2025

If he feels he’ll be good to go by Sunday, that’s good news for the Steelers, and he’ll have a few more days for his body to recover, especially if he’s sore right now. But even though he said he plans to play, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be ready for Sunday or that the Steelers will be comfortable playing him if they feel he could risk further injury. His status will be important to watch on Friday’s injury report, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team winds up listing Frazier as questionable heading into Sunday.