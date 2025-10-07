‘You Get Creative:’ Fittipaldo Talks Steelers’ Three OLB Package

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not going to be fully healthy against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. But they are getting some key players back, including OLB Alex Highsmith. With how OLB Nick Herbig played in Highsmith’s absence, the Steelers want to get all three of their top pass rushers on the field at the same time.

But what exactly will that look like? Insider Ray Fittipaldo has some ideas.

“It’s been in their back pocket for a number of years, even before Herbig arrived,” Fittipaldo said Tuesday on The North Shore Drive podcast. “They would use it, T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, and Alex Highsmith. I think Alex’s rookie year, he dropped into coverage and actually had an interception, because they were trying to find ways to get him onto the football field. So now, you just put Herbig in there for and you get creative.”

Alex Highsmith said his INT was a halftime adjustment coaches had him make. Ravens ran same play in first half complete to Andrews. Highsmith got more depth the second time around, made a big play. First half vs second half. #Steelers https://t.co/UD0OOl8Nqt pic.twitter.com/ZVvNOvLe1v — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 2, 2020

Now, Fittipaldo isn’t actually calling for the Steelers to do a like-for-like swap with the example he gave above. It would be crazy to ask Nick Herbig to drop into coverage (even if he does have one interception this season). Both Highsmith and Watt have experience doing that and making an impact in that area of the game. Highsmith has three career interceptions, while Watt has eight.

But he is calling for the Steelers to do everything in their power to keep Nick Herbig on the field as much as possible. He has 2.5 sacks, two tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hits in his two starts, per Pro Football Reference. Herbig is a big-play pass rusher, and the Steelers should find a way to keep him on the field.

So what does that three outside linebacker package look like if the Steelers want to use Herbig to rush the passer?

“I think you’ll see Highsmith, because he’s bigger, probably play over guards and centers, blitz on occasion, maybe drop back into coverage,” Fittipaldo said. “I wouldn’t mess with T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig on the edges. We see what those two guys have done the last two weeks. They’re going to be disruptive if you keep them in those roles.”

Fittipaldo does say the Steelers will need to mix it up a bit to keep offenses on their toes, but he feels like this is the best way to utilize the three pass rushers at the same time. And Highsmith is excited to get that package back on the field, too.

Hopefully, all three of them can stay healthy for the duration of the season. Because if they are healthy, they’ll be able to generate plenty of pressure and splash plays.