Will Steelers Run Away With AFC North Next Week?

Will the Steelers run away with the AFC North next week?

The Steelers go into Week 6 with an already comfortable lead in the AFC North, but with two divisional games in a week, they can do some serious damage. First, they play the Cleveland Browns, who are playing a rookie quarterback making his first start. Then they play the Cincninati Bengals, who just traded for the quarterback the Browns benched for the rookie.

Theoretically, if the Steelers are the team they think they are, they should smash both of their AFC North rivals. But divisional games often don’t go the way one expects them to, as we saw last night with the Giants beating the Eagles. Likewise, the Bills just lost to the Patriots.

Lest we forget, the Steelers have lost to AFC North rivals starting backup and non-premiere rookies before. There was the Ryan Mallet game in 2015, for example, and they lost to Dorian Thompson-Robinson more recently. Just because they’re playing Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco doesn’t mean much. After all, Flacco just beat them last year, and now he has Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

With all that said, yes, they should win these two games. They are clearly the better team, with a much better defense than the Bengals. The Browns have a good defense, but the offense has a lot to prove. Much of that has to do with Gabriel, and of course with his limited experience, he is an unknown quantity. They have an offensive line and some skill players, and rookie RB Quinshon Judkins packs a punch. The Steelers know Flacco very well, of course, from past AFC North matchups. Having faced him with the Ravens and Browns, now they complete the trifecta.

Sitting at 3-1 coming off the bye, the Steelers are the only team in the AFC North with a non-losing record. Following Joe Burrow’s injury, the Bengals have dropped three in a row, now 2-3. Both the Browns and Ravens a 1-4. Baltimore has the most talented roster, but the hole it’s currently digging may be too deep to climb out of once it begins righting the ship. By Friday morning, the Steelers could be 5-1 against three divisional rivals at least three games back in the win column. Cincinnati has Green Bay next, and Baltimore plays the Rams.

