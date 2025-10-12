Will Steelers Make Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Look Like A Rookie?

Will the Steelers make Browns QB Dillon Gabriel look like a rookie?

Dillon Gabriel is the next obstacle in the Steelers’ way of making a run in the AFC North, making just his second start. Gabriel is, of course, actually a rookie, but can the Steelers really make him look like one? In his starting debut, the Browns ran a conservative game plan, shielding him from too much harm. Pittsburgh will aim to not only force the ball into his hands but also force him out of his comfort zone.

A third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel played six years of college football, throwing a record 155 touchdowns. He put up good numbers in college but found himself spinning the transfer wheel. Due in part to his height, he fell to the Browns in Round 3. After losing his first start, Gabriel now faces the Steelers.

The Browns probably want the Steelers to worry more about Quinshon Judkins than Gabriel. Their second-round rookie running back, Judkins is already impressing. All the more impressive is that he missed the entire offseason due to legal matters. If he can force the Steelers to commit to the run, he can make Gabriel’s day much easier.

What the Browns want most out of Gabriel is not to fall victim to the Steelers’ turnover culture. They have 10 on the season, and a lot of them are off of quarterbacks. With five interceptions, they’ve virtually all been produced by batted passes at the line. And with Gabriel being a shorter quarterback, he is even more at risk of having his balls batted. Pause.

Gabriel went 19-for-33 for 190 yards with two touchdown passes in his debut with no interceptions. The Browns started off moving the ball pretty well, and he showed that he can make the necessary throws. The Steelers would be negligent if they went into this game taking him lightly. At the same time, this should be a clear win if they simply do what they’re capable of doing. And that should include making Dillon Gabriel look very uncomfortable—like a rookie.

