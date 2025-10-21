Will Steelers Kick The Tires On WR Tyler Lockett?

Will the Steelers kick the tires on WR Tyler Lockett?

With the Steelers always searching for a wide receiver and Tyler Lockett suddenly available, will Pittsburgh show any interest? Now in his 11th season, he didn’t manage to do much in seven games in Tennessee. Even last year, he only put up 600 yards and two touchdowns despite playing all 17 games.

At this point in his career, though, the Steelers presumably wouldn’t be looking at Lockett as a potential starting receiver. They already have DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, the latter nearing a return from injury. And perhaps last week was an indication that Roman Wilson is starting to finally earn more opportunities.

Then you have Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller, and apparently, Ke’Shawn Williams. The Steelers already have six wide receivers, so where is there even room for Tyler Lockett? If indeed they were to kick the tires on him, Miller would figure to be the odd man out. While he has played, he arguably has the most replaceable skill set relative to pedigree. They’re not going to cut Roman Wilson, and Skowronek does the dirty work. He’s also an important player on special teams.

Based on fan reactions, it would seem that the Steelers faithful don’t want to see their team take a look at Lockett. Looking at his 2025 season, it’s not hard to see why. This isn’t about what fans think the team should do, though, but rather what fans think it will do.

Ultimately, I don’t see the Steelers much bothering with this one. They’re not even a high-volume passing offense, and Aaron Rodgers is already comfortable with his guys—including Scotty Miller. Tyler Lockett would be a new face in the middle of the season for the Steelers, and not even one who may offer much at this stage of his career.

After another disappointing season and months of retooling, the Steelers are set to try it all again in 2025. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. They settled in on Aaron Rodgers, but we still have a lot to learn about him. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions like Jalen Ramsey will be paramount.

Now we are in the regular season. From Rodgers to George Pickens to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ramsey, we’ve seen the Steelers make some big changes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and figuring out how it all works out.