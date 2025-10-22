Will Skylar Thompson Or Will Howard Be Steelers’ Third QB?

Will Skylar Thompson or Will Howard be the Steelers’ third quarterback?

No topic is more important to the Steelers right now than whether Will Howard or Skylar Thompson will be their emergency third quarterback. After all, if Howard plays this season, he is guaranteed to be a franchise guy for decades. If he doesn’t, then it’s just another sixth-round bust for Omar Khan. I kid, of course, but nevertheless, let’s discuss the topic.

In uncharacteristic fashion, the Steelers have gone most of the season with two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. They did sign Logan Woodside to the practice squad, but having just cut him, speculation mounts that either Will Howard or Skylar Thompson will begin practicing. Both are on the Reserve/Injured list but are eligible to return.

With Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph entrenched in the top two spots, Pittsburgh is obviously only activating one of them. Thompson played well in the preseason, but the Steelers didn’t even get to see Howard. He injured his throwing hand just before the preseason and was seemingly destined for a redshirt year.

When Thompson himself went on IR after Week 1, however, that seemed to open the door for the rookie. The Steelers could easily activate Howard right now, if they wish. But do they feel comfortable with him, knowing that they’ve never seen him work in a stadium?

As you presumably know, players on IR are not eligible to practice. They can do some rehab work, but the Steelers haven’t seen Will Howard do much of anything since early August. And teams only have six return designations per year. The Steelers have already used two, so they can’t afford to make a mistake between Howard and Thompson. It has broader implications beyond just who the emergency quarterback is going to be.

