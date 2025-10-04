Will Howard Still Maximizing Time With Aaron Rodgers, Tom Arth Says: ‘Stands As Close To Him As He Can’

Despite being on IR, Will Howard isn’t missing any chance to soak up information from three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. According to Steelers quarterback coach Tom Arth, Howard has been attached to Rodgers at the hip every week, trying to grow his knowledge of the game, while his right hand recovers from a fracture.

“Will [Howard] sits right next to him in our meeting room,” Arth said via team-provided audio. “He stands as close to him as he can out of practice every single day and just soaks it all in.”

Better yet, it sounds like Rodgers has been more than receptive to Howard. Throughout practices and the film room, he has been a mentor to Howard and the rest of the quarterbacks on the roster, explaining the finer details and intricacies of a play.

“Aaron’s been awesome in that regard as well,” said Arth. “He has just been really open, you know, with Will and with all the quarterbacks, honestly. In terms of sharing some small, little details of what he does and just some of the shortcuts and tricks that, you know, he’s picked up throughout the years that have helped him. And I just think it’s, it’s been, it’s been awesome for all of us.”

Having that guiding hand for the quarterback room is undoubtedly a welcome sign for the team. Arth is a young coach in his own respect, first beginning in 2010 as coach of the D-III John Carroll football team, so the experience of Rodgers surely helps there. Arth also has hands-on experience with Rodgers’ leadership as a player, so he’s speaking from experience. In 2006, Arth was in the Packers training camp where he took snaps with him and Brett Favre. Now he’s seeing that leadership bleed over as a coach, which can only aid in the development of Howard.

After Howard was injured, Rodgers said that he wanted Howard to take the time to sit back and learn, using this as a “growth year.” Based on how he’s been following Rodgers around, I’d say he’s taking that to heart.

According to Arth, Howard is now “in as good a shape as he’s been since he’s been a Pittsburgh Steeler,” potentially hinting that he may be coming off the IR following the Steelers’ bye week. Once that happens, the team will be able to see if the mental lessons start showing up in his play.