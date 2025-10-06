Will Howard Excited To ‘Get Some Physical Reps’, Hopes To Be Called Upon ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

The Steelers are set to have a “bonus” Monday practice today, but will rookie QB Will Howard take the field with them? On the Reserve/Injured list since the start of the season, he is now eligible to practice. Given that the team doesn’t currently have a third quarterback, but does have an open roster spot, it’s certainly possible.

One thing that will not be a barrier to Howard’s participation is Howard himself. Speaking to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, he declared himself healthy and ready—and eager. “I’m feeling really good right now and really feeling good about the change to my body and where I’m at there”, he said, noting that he’s lost 10 pounds. He said he has felt “pretty much normal for a good bit”.

A sixth-round pick out of Ohio State, Will Howard had a strong offseason before injuring his hand. Coming just before the preseason, he missed vital developmental time. Despite reportedly nearing readiness to return to practice, the Steelers put him on IR.

That was largely because of the play of Skylar Thompson, who served as emergency quarterback in Week 1. But he wound up on IR himself week later. The Steelers have gone most of the season to this point without an emergency quarterback. But if they activate Howard this week, they won’t have to.

“I’m excited to just get back and get some physical reps and be back with the boys”, Howard said. While unable to take physical reps in practice, however, the team has kept him engaged off the field. He has taken on many little projects, working with Aaron Rodgers on scouting assignments.

“I didn’t want to just be sitting here and doing nothing the whole time”, Howard said. “I was big on making sure I stayed involved so that I’ll be ready for whenever I’m called upon. Hopefully, that’s sooner rather than later”.

Unfortunately, only those who attended early training camp practices have any firsthand knowledge of how Will Howard has looked in a Steelers uniform. As coaches affirmed last week, they all expected him to play a lot—and play well—in the preseason. But at that stage, he couldn’t even grip the ball, so it’s not like there was anything they could do about it.

The Steelers have almost always carried three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster for decades on end. They do not currently, and haven’t for three weeks, though they signed Logan Woodside to their practice squad. In the interim, they have felt no compulsion to promote him, despite having an open roster spot for two weeks.

But the Steelers already used a return designation on CB Cory Trice Jr., who is also eligible to practice. If they plan to bring him up this week, then they would have to cut somebody for Will Howard. Seventh DL Esezi Otomewo seems the most logical candidate. He has been a weekly inactive anyway, and Howard could dress without taking another person’s gameday helmet as the emergency quarterback.