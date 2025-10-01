Will Howard Among Multiple Steelers Now Eligible To Return From IR

After four games, the Steelers have multiple players now eligible to return from the Reserve/Injured List, including rookie QB Will Howard. With multiple injuries currently affecting roster numbers, we may see the time designate some for return when practice resumes. With IR rules sometimes confusing, let’s review some basics as they apply to the nine Steelers on IR.

First of all, any player placed on IR before roster cuts is not eligible to return that season. They are done for the year unless they reach an injury settlement with a team that allows them to return should a team wish to sign them. The Steelers have multiple players on IR who fall under this category, specifically TE Donald Parham Jr. and Dean Lowry.

Under recent rule changes, the NFL allows teams to place up to two players on IR on cutdown day without requiring them to spend time on the 53-man roster. The catch is that such players must be immediately designated for return, and teams only have six return slots per season. The Steelers used this method on one player, CB Cory Trice Jr., who has a good chance of practicing at the first opportunity.

The Steelers also placed two other players on IR immediately after roster cuts, not wanting to commit a return designation. Rookie QB Will Howard is one of them, but their minds may have changed. Since Howard’s training camp injury, third-string QB Sklar Thompson also landed on IR. Thompson, who recently experienced a Dublin mugging, is not eligible to practice until after Week 6. The window is now open for Howard to dress this season and take over the Steelers’ No. 3 role.

The other player the Steelers placed on IR immediately after roster cuts is rookie CB Donte Kent. It’s notable that they list him as CB/PR—that is, punt returner—on the roster. WR/PR Calvin Austin III just injured his shoulder and spent time in the hospital. If he misses time, Kent confirmed that he would be eager for the opportunity. However, Scotty Miller says he is the backup returner.

These three players—Will Howard, Donte Kent, and Cory Trice Jr.—are eligible to practice now after four games. Trice already has a return designation, so Pittsburgh doesn’t have to make a decision there. But it does have to decide about Howard versus Thompson. In the meantime, the Steelers are going without a third quarterback for gameday.

In addition to these three players, the Steelers have four others on IR who are eligible to return this season, but not eligible yet. These are DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, ILB Malik Harrison, OL Max Scharping, and the aforementioned Thompson. Thompson’s strong preseason impacted the Steelers’ decision to place Howard on IR in the first place, which could lead to a possible redshirt season.

These Steelers are not yet eligible to be designated for return from IR because the team has not played at least four games since placing them on IR. Both Thompson and Harrison went on IR after Week 1. Bye weeks no longer count as a credit for the four-game minimum, so they must wait until after the Steelers’ Week 6 game before gaining return eligibility.

The Steelers placed both Loudermilk and Scharping on IR after Week 2, making them eligible for return after Week 7. Pittsburgh already had 10 offensive linemen, and with Trice returning, I think it’s unlikely they’ll bother designating Scharping. As for Loudermilk, he started until Derrick Harmon returned from injury. They will likely bring him back, but part with Esezi Otomewo and bring the DL room number down to seven.

To recap, the Steelers have nine players currently on IR, of whom two—Parham and Lowry—can not return. Of the seven others, three are eligible to return to practice now. Trice, Howard, and Kent can all play in the next game if the Steelers choose to activate them from IR. Trice already has a return designation, one of six at their disposal.

The other four players the Steelers have on IR must wait. Harrison and Thompson are eligible to return after Week 6, while Scharping and Loudermilk are eligible after Week 7. Only one of Howard and Thompson will likely return, and Howard is eligible first. Even with the Jalen Ramsey and Calvin Austin injuries, Kent still feels unlikely. As does Scharping, though Loudermilk is likely.