Will DeShon Elliott’s Knee Injury Keep Him Out For Rest Of Season?

Will DeShon Elliott’s knee injury keep him out for the rest of the season?

For the second time this season, DeShon Elliott has suffered a knee injury that will cause him to miss games. One assumes, at least, that his latest injury will keep him sidelined for a while. The question is, how long, and does that eliminate him for the rest of the season?

DeShon Elliott also suffered a knee injury in Week 1, and when he returned a few weeks later, he admitted he initially feared that would be the end of his season. He has a history of major injuries, and this could quite possibly be the latest. While it is a personal misfortune for him, it also puts the Steelers in a tough spot to be without him.

The Steelers signed Elliott last offseason to be a starter, and his injury history is precisely why he came cheap. They signed him to a slightly more lucrative extension this offseason, however, after he proved his worth. During a short stretch last season, he missed a couple games, and the defense clearly felt his absence. Unfortunately, it appears we are about to see the same thing, and likely for a longer period.

Entering yesterday’s game, Elliott had 33 tackles in four games on the season with a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble. He racked up another five tackles last night before exiting the game early in the second half with an injury.

Elliott’s injury occurred on a lobbed deep pass from Jordan Love, with Tucker Kraft creating space with an uncalled offensive pass interference penalty. Elliott was a part of the chasedown, and Kraft fell into his knee as Juan Thornhill tackled him. He immediately went down, and eventually a cart had to transport him off the field.

Despite still being relatively new to the Steelers, the former Raven has become a glue guy in Pittsburgh’s locker room. That goes for both on and off the field. DeShon Elliott’s injury will have a considerable impact, even if they have Thornhill, Chuck Clark, and Jabrill Peppers. But will we see him on the field again this year, or is that too much to ask?

