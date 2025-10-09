Why Pittsburgh Should Want (At Least Moderate) Success For Browns QB Dillon Gabriel

Rooting for a Cleveland Browns quarterback? Are you kidding me, Ross? Hear me out.

Another good quarterback in the division would be a bad thing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who already compete against Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow with no long-term QB plan of their own. But there’s a sweet spot that exists for Dillon Gabriel (or even Shedeur Sanders) that can serve a purpose for the Steelers.

I’m referring to the potential for competition in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Browns being a prime candidate to thin the QB herd before Pittsburgh makes its first pick.

By my estimation, there are six or seven teams that might be looking for a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 draft. And there are always teams like the 2024 Atlanta Falcons or the 2020 Green Bay Packers that take first-round QBs unexpectedly in a deep and talented class.

Of the teams I listed in my most recent QB draft competition tracker, the Browns are one of five that are likely to pick ahead of the Steelers. The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders are all also likely to have a worse record than Pittsburgh.

In an ideal world, one or two of those teams are tricked into thinking they have their guy at quarterback before the end of the 2025 season. If Dillon Gabriel, Justin Fields, and Spencer Rattler (or Tyler Shough) show at least some promise, the Steelers may have significantly less competition.

Omar Khan has loaded up on draft picks to be able to maneuver the board, but less competition means a lower price to move up a few spots to secure a quarterback.

If the 2026 QB class can’t get its act together, then this becomes even more important as six or seven teams compete for three or four first-round talents.

So yes, we can privately be pulling for Dillon Gabriel to succeed in Cleveland. Of course, not this week against the Steelers, but throughout the rest of the season. Then he can go back to failing miserably next year like most other Browns quarterbacks do.