Why Keeanu Benton Has An L.C. Greenwood Card In His Locker

Some NFL players grow up living and breathing football. They’re raised in the history of football. Some players come to football later in life. Pittsburgh Steelers DT Keeanu Benton is one of the latter players. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have an appreciation for football history.

In fact, if you get a chance to go into the Steelers’ locker room, you’ll find a piece of Steelers’ history in Benton’s locker. Benton’s father gifted him an L.C. Greenwood football card after the Steelers drafted him. It was all a part of his father teaching him about the game of football.

“I wasn’t huge into football until I started playing it,” Benton said on Thursday’s episode of the Christian Kuntz Podcast. “My dad would watch it. And he’s one of those guys, any game that’s coming on, he’ll put the game on the PlayStation. Put those two teams in together and let computer play and just watch it, like a simulator, bro. I never understood it. But he instilled football into me and just made me realize how big it was. Teach me the history of it. And that was my first, when I got drafted here, that was my first gift, was the L.C. Greenwood card.”

L.C. Greenwood was a major part of the 1970s Steel Curtain defense. Sacks were not an official stat, Pro Football Reference went back and charted his 13-year career, and it said he had 78 sacks. While players like fellow defensive lineman Mean Joe Greene and linebackers like Jack Ham and Jack Lambert garnered headlines and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions, Greenwood was a key component of that defense.

While Keeanu Benton doesn’t dive too deep into why his father got him specifically an L.C. Greenwood card, it’s easy to understand why. Greenwood isn’t a Hall of Famer like a number of the Steelers’ defensive greats. But he was a key figure. And he is as much a piece of Steelers’ history as his fellow Steel Curtain teammates enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Honoring Greenwood’s impact with a football card may seem like a small gesture. But it’s a reminder to Benton (and modern fans) that there are key players who may not get the same headlines. Yet they are an integral part of football’s history.

Hopefully, L.C. Greenwood will get his call to the Hall of Fame as part of the Senior Class of 2026. And for Keeanu Benton, surrounded by likely Hall of Famers in DT Cam Heyward and OLB T.J. Watt, he’ll remember that sometimes the accolades take a long time to come. Yet every time he sees that card in his locker, he’ll remember that every player on the field is important and that he should give it his all.

After all, both the Steelers and football’s history is full of players who never made the Hall of Fame, but they were important nonetheless. And they should not be forgotten by the players or fans.