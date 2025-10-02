Who Will Steelers Activate From IR, And Who Will They Replace?

Who will the Steelers activate from IR, and who will they replace?

After the Steelers’ Week 4 win over the Vikings, three players on the Reserve/Injured List (IR) are eligible to return. While they are not obligated to bring any back, at least two stand a fair chance. The three players now eligible are two rookies, QB Will Howard and CB Donte Kent, and CB Cory Trice Jr.

The Steelers have played the last three games without an emergency quarterback, with both Howard and Skylar Thompson on IR. Thompson served that role in Week 1 but isn’t eligible to return until after Week 6. If Pittsburgh is comfortable with Howard now, he could serve as the third quarterback for the rest of the year. But to state the obvious, it’s an either/or proposition; one of Howard and Thompson will stay on IR. Basically, the only possible alternative is pulling off a trade of Thompson.

With Jalen Ramsey dealing with a hamstring injury, the Steelers could very well activate Trice from IR. They already used a return designation on him when they put him there, so, presumably, that is the plan. As for Kent, that might be pushing it.

It’s worth noting that the Steelers still have only a 52-man roster since placing Max Scharping on IR. They never signed or promoted anybody to fill his roster spot. If we want to be charitable, we can assume Mike Tomlin did so in anticipation of needing that spot for Trice.

But if the Steelers activate both Trice and Howard from IR, they will still need to cut someone. The defensive line isn’t the obvious target anymore with Isaiahh Loudermilk on IR. But they do still have seven there, and Esezi Otomewo has to be a prime candidate.

Really, Otomewo seems to be far and away the most obvious choice if the Steelers need a roster spot to add players back from IR. Perhaps the only other real possibility is CB James Pierre once Trice returns. But Pierre is pretty important on special teams, even if they have let him go before. And he made some plays on defense last Sunday, too. Maybe Andrus Peat?

