Where Do Steelers Stand In Week 8 Power Rankings?

Funny how quickly things can change in the NFL landscape.
Just one week ago heading into a short week in Week 7 in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were viewed as one of the best teams in the NFL, at least in the power rankings. They were sitting at 4-1 and had a nice handle on the lead within the AFC North. But a tough road trip on a short week for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals loomed.
Then, the Steelers dropped a frustrating one, losing a shootout to the Bengals, 33-31. It was a game in which they had no answer for Joe Flacco, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the passing game, and couldn’t stop the run early on. Now, the Steelers sit at 4-2 on the season with a tough slate of games up ahead with the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers as part of the next three.
Many are starting to have major questions about the Steelers, particularly on defense. That includes in the power rankings, where the Steelers seemingly plummeted this week.
Where do the Steelers stand in the power rankings across the NFL landscape entering Week 8? Below is a chart of aggregate power rankings from several major outlets.
|Outlet
|Rank
|+/-
|CBS Sports/Prisco
|14
|-11
|ESPN
|13
|-1
|NFL.com/Edholm
|13
|-3
|Pro Football Talk/Florio
|12
|-7
|The Athletic
|13
|-2
|Average Rank
|13.0
|-4.8
It’s not a surprise that the Steelers fell across the board in the power rankings. It was to be expected, especially after all the talk leading up to the Thursday Night Football matchup about how it was seemingly a must-win game for the Steelers to be taken seriously, all while putting a stranglehold on the division.
And then, they lost.
For CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, the Steelers’ start to the season now appears a bit fraudulent after the loss to the Bengals.
“Their loss to the Bengals at home shows their 4-1 start was a little fraudulent. They have too much age on defense,” Prisco writes of the Steelers in his latest power rankings.
Just one week ago, Prisco had the Steelers as the No. 3 team in his power rankings, praising the Steelers for having a nice hold on the AFC North, while Aaron Rodgers continues to play good football.
Then the loss to the Bengals happened, and Prisco has seemingly forgotten everything he liked about the Steelers to this point. Again, things can change in the blink of an eye in the NFL, and that’s what has occurred with the Steelers. Sitting at 5-1 with two wins in the division would have looked a heck of a lot better than 4-2, including 1-1 in the AFC North.
On top of that, questions about the defense, particularly the new-look secondary, are starting to get loud. It has the Steelers in a tough spot at the moment, but things can change in the blink of an eye in the NFL, starting in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.