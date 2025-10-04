Where Are Steelers’ College Scouts Today? (Updates)

It’s already Week 6 of the FBS schedule, which means the wheat is already separating from the chaff as it pertains to the 2026 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers scouts are busy at work scouting the upcoming crop of NFL talent. They have scouts all around the country at various games, but only some of those get reported. I will pass those reports throughout the day as well as some of the key players to watch at the schools they are scouting.

Penn State at UCLA

According to 247 Sports’ Daniel Gallen, the Steelers have two representatives on hand for the Penn State-UCLA game at the Rose Bowl. There are 16 teams in attendance for that game. The Steelers had two at the Penn State-Oregon game last week, so they likely have a different pairing of west coast area scouts at the game this time around.

NFL personnel at the Rose Bowl for Penn State-UCLA: NFL personnel: Titans, Panthers, Vikings, Cowboys, Packers (2), Chargers (2), Ravens, Browns (2), Giants (2), Dolphins, Commanders (5, including GM Adam Peters), Bears, Steelers (2), Bills, Texans (2), Raiders (2). — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) October 4, 2025

QB Drew Allar tops the list of notable players to watch. Especially since he’s a Penn State prospect, there are lots of opinions about Allar and his play. He never seems to play well in the big games, but he definitely has NFL traits to be intriguing.

Other top prospects from Penn State include CB A.J. Harris, RB Nicholas Singleton, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, S Zakee Wheatley, OT Drew Shelton, DT Zane Durant, and RB Kayton Allen.

UCLA’s top prospect is also a quarterback. Nico Iamaleava sparked controversy in his exit from Tennessee, and hasn’t lived up to the hype at UCLA. But he has intriguing tools worth a look. Otherwise, they have RB Jaivian Thomas, WR Rico Flores Jr., and S Cole Martin as potentially draftable prospects.

I will update with more as they get reported.

Florida vs. Texas

The Steelers also have a scout in attendance for Texas-Florida today, per 247 Sports’ Zach Goodall on X.

Florida has a handful of notable prospects headlined by DE Caleb Banks. Other top prospects include DE Tyreak Sapp, OT Austin Barber, C Jake Slaughter, WR Eugene Wilson III, and OG Roderick Kearney.

Texas’ biggest name is QB Arch Manning, even if he’s underperformed this season. They also have LB Anthony Hill Jr., CB Malik Muhammad, OT Trevor Goosby, S Michael Taaffe, TE Jack Endries, RB CJ Baxter, RB Quintrevion Wisner, and LB Trey Moore.